Evacuation ordered by Prince Albert, RM of Buckland due to wildfire: SaskAlert

SaskAlert says an ordered evacuation is being issued by the City of Prince Albert and the rural municipality (RM) of Buckland due to a wildfire that is threatening residents.

According to a “critical” alert at 4:50 p.m. on Monday, the wildfire is fast-moving and individuals that reside and work north of Highway 55, east of Cloverdale Road and west of the Honeymoon Road, must start evacuation immediately.

The province’s emergency public alerting program added that people that can self-evacuate and find their own accommodations must use Highway 2 south and proceed to Art Hauser Centre and register.

The Prince Albert Police Service is asking motorists to avoid Highway 55 East, between the city and the area around the Pulp Haul Road, due to a large fire in the area.

Buckland Fire Updates:

5:11 pm update: The City of Prince Albert can confirm that an evacuation centre is being set up at the Margo Fournier Centre. If you are being evacuated staff will welcome you there with further instructions. pic.twitter.com/nIj9A03TJ7 — City of PA (@cityof_pa) May 17, 2021

5:37 PM: Crews are working hard to repair damage caused by a fire but are unable to provide a restoration time for power in Waskesiu, Meath Park, Paddockwood, La Ronge, Stanley Mission, and all surrounding rural areas #skoutage — SaskPower (@SaskPower) May 17, 2021

Officers are in the area assisting in directing traffic and working to ensure the safety of the public.

Police added access to several rural roads in the area has been closed.

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement for the areas of Prince Albert, Shellbrook, Spiritwood and Duck Lake on Monday due to smoke.

The federal agency said localized wildfires occurring near Prince Albert are creating reduced visibilities in smoke and poor air quality downwind of the fires.

“Due to the smoky conditions, individuals living in or travelling to … area are advised to be aware of potential health concerns that can be associated with poor air conditions,” read a statement from the agency.

“Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.”

Environment Canada urged anyone exposed to wildfire smoke to consider taking extra precautions to reduce their exposure and to call HealthLine 811 for advice on health risks, symptoms and precautions associated with air quality.