Weather

Hot temperatures in Saskatchewan won’t last long: Environment Canada

By David Giles Global News
Posted May 17, 2021 2:18 pm
A special weather statement has been issued by Environment Canada for southern Saskatchewan. View image in full screen
A special weather statement has been issued by Environment Canada for southern Saskatchewan. SkyTracker Weather

The first warm spell of 2021 won’t last long.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for southern Saskatchewan, with daytime highs expected to hover around the 30-degree mark on Monday.

That will change on Tuesday when a cold front starts tracking across the northwestern grain belt, bringing cooler temperatures to those areas.

Read more: ‘Extreme’ conditions lead to Warman, Sask, fire ban

The remainder of southern Saskatchewan is forecast to have hot conditions again on Tuesday, however Environment Canada said the cold front will generate widespread showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and into the evening.

Cooler temperatures are forecast for all regions starting Wednesday, with below seasonal values heading into the long weekend.

Environment Canada said the heat warning criteria are not expected to be met over the next two days.

Download the SkyTracker weather app for the latest conditions and warnings.

Click to play video: 'Farmer in Saskatchewan captures video of dust devil as he drives towards it on tractor' Farmer in Saskatchewan captures video of dust devil as he drives towards it on tractor
Farmer in Saskatchewan captures video of dust devil as he drives towards it on tractor
