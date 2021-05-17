Hot temperatures in Saskatchewan won’t last long: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

The first warm spell of 2021 won’t last long.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for southern Saskatchewan, with daytime highs expected to hover around the 30-degree mark on Monday.

That will change on Tuesday when a cold front starts tracking across the northwestern grain belt, bringing cooler temperatures to those areas.

The remainder of southern Saskatchewan is forecast to have hot conditions again on Tuesday, however Environment Canada said the cold front will generate widespread showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and into the evening.

Cooler temperatures are forecast for all regions starting Wednesday, with below seasonal values heading into the long weekend.

Environment Canada said the heat warning criteria are not expected to be met over the next two days.

