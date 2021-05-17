Menu

Canada

New housing starts double in Saskatchewan during April: CMHC

By David Giles Global News
Posted May 17, 2021 5:58 pm
CMHC said there were 4,958 annually adjusted housing starts in Saskatchewan's urban areas during April.
CMHC said there were 4,958 annually adjusted housing starts in Saskatchewan’s urban areas during April. Global News

New housing starts in Saskatchewan more than doubled from a year ago, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation reported Monday.

CMHC said there were 4,958 annually adjusted housing starts in urban areas during April, up 113.3 per cent from the same period a year ago.

The agency said starts are up 101.4 per cent for the first four months of the year, compared to last year.

Read more: Police say home building on the rise in Saskatoon, creating ‘gold mine’ for lumber thieves

The Saskatchewan government said that was the second-highest percentage change among the provinces.

“Strong growth in leading economic indicators like housing starts, manufacturing sales, and job growth show our economy is resilient and that Saskatchewan continues to lead the nation in economic recovery coming out of the global COVID-19 pandemic,” Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said in a statement.

“Saskatchewan has one of the most competitive business environments in all of Canada, and as we’ve seen with the recent large private sector investments worth billions of dollars, our province is in an enviable position.”

Single-family dwelling starts in the province were up 160.3 per cent and multiple-unit starts increased by 86.4 per cent.

Click to play video: 'Home building on the rise in Saskatoon, creating ‘gold mine’ for lumber thieves: police' Home building on the rise in Saskatoon, creating ‘gold mine’ for lumber thieves: police
Home building on the rise in Saskatoon, creating ‘gold mine’ for lumber thieves: police – May 7, 2021
Saskatchewan News Saskatoon News Regina News CMHC Jeremy Harrison Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation Housing Construction

