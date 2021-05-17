Manitoba expects to break record for ICU demand as COVID-19 numbers rise

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba health officials are expecting the demand for intensive care beds to soon reach a record level due to rising COVID-19 numbers.

Health officials report 120 patients, including non-COVID cases, in intensive care beds across the province.

That is nine patients shy of the record set last December during the second wave of the pandemic.

Lanette Siragusa, the province’s chief nursing officer, said she can’t say how high the numbers will get.

She said surgeries are being delayed and staff are being redeployed from other areas to help with the workload.

Manitoba reported 430 new cases of COVID-19 and one death Monday.

–With files from Skylar Peters

