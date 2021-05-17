Man charged with firing pellet gun at vehicle in Lindsay: police

Send this page to someone via email

A City of Kawartha Lakes man faces multiple firearm charges following an incident in Lindsay on Saturday afternoon.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 4:25 p.m., officers responded to multiple reports of a disturbance involving a firearm in the area of Lindsay Street South and Mary Street.

“Witnesses reported a male waving a firearm around while involved in a confrontation with the victim sitting in a vehicle,” police stated.

It’s alleged the suspect pointed a handgun at the driver, who fled the scene, then fired the gun at the vehicle, shattering the vehicle’s rear window.

The suspect fled on foot and officers located him a short distance away and seized a pellet pistol.

Jeremy Hall, 24, is charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm, use of an imitation firearm while committing offence and mischief.

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on June 24, police said Monday.