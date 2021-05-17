Menu

Crime

Man charged with firing pellet gun at vehicle in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 17, 2021 12:22 pm
Police in Lindsay arrested a man for allegedly discharging a pellet gun at a vehicle. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay arrested a man for allegedly discharging a pellet gun at a vehicle. Global News Peterborough file

A City of Kawartha Lakes man faces multiple firearm charges following an incident in Lindsay on Saturday afternoon.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 4:25 p.m., officers responded to multiple reports of a disturbance involving a firearm in the area of Lindsay Street South and Mary Street.

Read more: Three men arrested following gunpoint robbery at Peterborough home, police say

“Witnesses reported a male waving a firearm around while involved in a confrontation with the victim sitting in a vehicle,” police stated.

It’s alleged the suspect pointed a handgun at the driver, who fled the scene, then fired the gun at the vehicle, shattering the vehicle’s rear window.

Trending Stories

The suspect fled on foot and officers located him a short distance away and seized a pellet pistol.

Story continues below advertisement

Jeremy Hall, 24, is charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm, use of an imitation firearm while committing offence and mischief.

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on June 24, police said Monday.

Click to play video: 'Airsoft industry up in arms over firearms legislation' Airsoft industry up in arms over firearms legislation
