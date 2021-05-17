Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Money

Canadian home sales fell 12.5% in April from record high: CREA

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 17, 2021 11:06 am
Click to play video: 'House prices soaring in Vancouver and Toronto' House prices soaring in Vancouver and Toronto
Two of Canada's hottest housing markets are getting hotter. Sales and prices have been rising in both Vancouver and Toronto, which would normally happen in the spring. Robin Gill explains why homes are going like hotcakes – Mar 3, 2021

The Canadian Real Estate Association says the number of homes sold in April fell 12.5 per cent compared with the all-time record high set in March.

The association says sales posted month-over-month declines in close to 85 per cent of all local markets, including virtually all of B.C. and Ontario.

However, it says sales in April were still a record for the month and up 256 per cent compared with a year ago when sales collapsed due to the pandemic.

Trending Stories

Read more: Here’s how home prices compare to incomes across Canada

The results came as the number of newly listed homes fell 5.4 per cent in April compared with March.

The actual national average home price was a little under $696,000 in April, up 41.9 per cent from the same month last year.

Story continues below advertisement

CREA says excluding Greater Vancouver and the Greater Toronto Area cuts more than $144,000 from the national average price.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CREA tagCanada housing tagcanada home prices tagCanada home sales taghome sales Canada tagcrea housing data taghome prices covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers