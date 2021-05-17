Menu

Canada

Montrealers wake up to earthquake of 3.9 magnitude

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 17, 2021 8:46 am
Earthquakes Canada says the 7:03 a.m. tremor was lightly felt in Montreal, Repentigny and Joliette.
People in southern Quebec woke up Monday to a tremor in the Joliette region that Earthquakes Canada says measured 3.9 on the Richter scale.

No damage was reported from the minor earthquake, and the federal agency says none would be expected from an event of this magnitude.

Earthquakes Canada says the 7:03 a.m. tremor was lightly felt in Montreal, Repentigny and Joliette.

READ MORE: Earthquake of 3.4 magnitude ‘strongly felt’ in parts of Quebec’s Charlevoix area

Some residents turned immediately to social media to inquire whether it had indeed been an earthquake.

The agency says earthquakes of magnitudes between 3.5 and 5.4 are often felt but rarely cause damage.

Earthquakes Canada says more than 4,000 earthquakes are identified in the country every year, of which about 50 are felt.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
