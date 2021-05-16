10 people vie for council seat in Penticton byelection

Send this page to someone via email

Ten people have thrown their hat in the ring to become Penticton’s newest city councillor in a byelection scheduled for June 19.

The chief election officer made the declaration of candidates at 4 p.m. on Friday.

The candidates are James Blake, Amelia Boultbee, Steve Brown, Karen Brownlee, Jason Cox, Isaac Gilbert, Kate Hansen, Keith MacIntyre, James Miller and Katie O’Kell.

The byelection is being held to replace Jake Kimberley, who resigned in February after suffering a stroke.

Penticton has one mayor and six city councillors but is currently operating with five.

General voting day is scheduled for Saturday, June 19, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre (273 Power Street) or at the Seniors’ Drop-In Centre (2965 South Main Street).

Advanced voting will take place between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. on June 9, 12 and 16 at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

Voters will also be asked a referendum question on the ballot:

Do you support the City selecting a private operator and entering into a long-term agreement of up to 25 years in order to fund the marina improvements and provide marina services at Skaha Lake Park? YES or NO

The city recently wrapped up a 19-month engagement process to revitalize the east side of Skaha Lake Park. Council endorsed the $3.2-million plan last month.

What remains uncertain is how to fund desperately needed but costly marina improvements.

“Historically, the marina has been run by private operators under short-term licences. As a result of these short-term licences, necessary repairs have been delayed and the City’s taxpayers have carried the burden of maintenance and upgrades to the marina facilities,” staff said in a report to the parks and recreation advisory committee.

“Over the next 20 years, the Skaha Marina building and docks will require a capital investment of approximately $1.5 million to maintain the current structures, with a large portion of the repairs required within the next 3-5 years,” the report said.

The city is seeking a mandate from the public to privatize long-term marina operations to avoid controversy after the Skaha Park waterslides fiasco in 2015.

