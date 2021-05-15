Manitoba records 430 new COVID-19 cases, four additional deaths Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba reported four additional deaths and 430 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, as provincial officials shifted another 27 schools in the Garden Valley and Red River Valley School districts to remote learning due to rising infections.

Two cases were removed from the overall caseload due to a data correction.

The latest Manitobans to lose their lives were two women in their 60s, from the Northern and Prairie Mountain Health Regions, as well as a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s from Winnipeg.

All but one of the deaths were attributed to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern, first identified in the U.K.

The virus has now been connected to the loss of 1,006 lives in Manitoba.

The province also announced that the Garden Valley and Red River Valley School Districts would shift to remote learning from Tuesday, May 18 until May 30, due to rising infection rates.

Of the new COVID-19 cases, 339 were in Winnipeg, 30 in Prairie Mountain, 27 in Southern Health, 23 in Interlake-Eastern, and 11 in the Northern health region.

Manitoba now has 4,219 active cases of the virus, of 44,617 total.

The five-day test positivity rate now sits at 12 per cent provincially and 14.2 per cent in Winnipeg.

The numbers also show 181 individuals are in hospital with active cases of the virus, as well as 60 people who are no longer considered infectious, and 70 people in intensive care.

Another 3,515 lab tests were completed Friday, bringing the total number of tests in the province to 718,020.

