Health

Manitoba records 430 new COVID-19 cases, four additional deaths Saturday

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted May 15, 2021 2:42 pm
Coronavirus cells. Animation group of viruses that cause respiratory infections under the microscope. View image in full screen
Coronavirus cells. Animation group of viruses that cause respiratory infections under the microscope. Getty Images

Manitoba reported four additional deaths and 430 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, as provincial officials shifted another 27 schools in the Garden Valley and Red River Valley School districts to remote learning due to rising infections.

Two cases were removed from the overall caseload due to a data correction.

The latest Manitobans to lose their lives were two women in their 60s, from the Northern and Prairie Mountain Health Regions, as well as a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s from Winnipeg.

Read more: Health official says people breaking rules are driving Manitoba to ‘extreme’ COVID-19 scenario

All but one of the deaths were attributed to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern, first identified in the U.K.

The virus has now been connected to the loss of 1,006 lives in Manitoba.

The province also announced that the Garden Valley and Red River Valley School Districts would shift to remote learning from Tuesday, May 18 until May 30, due to rising infection rates.

Read more: Honouring a health-care hero as Manitoba marks 1,000 COVID-19 deaths

Of the new COVID-19 cases, 339 were in Winnipeg, 30 in Prairie Mountain, 27 in Southern Health, 23 in Interlake-Eastern, and 11 in the Northern health region.

Manitoba now has 4,219 active cases of the virus, of 44,617 total.

The five-day test positivity rate now sits at 12 per cent provincially and 14.2 per cent in Winnipeg.

The numbers also show 181 individuals are in hospital with active cases of the virus, as well as 60 people who are no longer considered infectious, and 70 people in intensive care.

Read more: Manitoba First Nation locks down for 30 days as part of COVID-19 battle

Another 3,515 lab tests were completed Friday, bringing the total number of tests in the province to 718,020.

Click to play video: 'Manitobans 12-17 now eligible for vaccine' Manitobans 12-17 now eligible for vaccine
Manitobans 12-17 now eligible for vaccine
