2021 Regina graduate awarded $100K STEM scholarship

An upcoming 2021 graduate from Regina’s Campbell Collegiate said he was overcome with joy and excitement when it finally settled in that he was awarded a $100,000 scholarship from The Schulich Foundation.

Aarsh Shah will be attending the University of Calgary in the fall where he will be studying engineering. He’s the first Campbell Collegiate student to win the prestigious award.

A total of 100 entrance scholarships are awarded to high school graduates who are enrolling in science, technology, engineering or mathematics.

Every high school across the country is allowed to submit one nominee per school year based on “academic excellence in STEM, entrepreneurial leadership, and financial need.”

“This group of 100 outstanding students will represent the best and brightest Canada has to offer and will make great contributions to society, both on a national and global scale. With their university expenses covered, they can focus their time on their studies, research projects, extracurriculars, and entrepreneurial ventures. They are the next generation of entrepreneurial-minded, technology innovators,” said program founder Seymour Schulich.

Shah received the news during April break after he got a call from a representative at the University of Calgary.

“Initially I was in shock, I really couldn’t believe what was really happening. Once I began to comprehend the reality of it, I had joy, I had the excitement.

"I really understood what this meant for my future and what I could do with my career and my education."

Shah said this scholarship means he will essentially face no financial burden while going to university.

“It’s enough money for me to not worry about tuition, housing costs, things like that.”

Shah added the scholarship is not just about the money.

The Schulich Foundation has a network of mentors with experience in STEM fields.

“Me being able to connect with those people will allow me to get internships and get a job and get other experience you need to further your career,” Shah explained.

Shah is pursuing a career in software engineering and has aspirations to work for a technology startup once he’s done university. His interests include coding and programming, something he believes this scholarship will help get him experience with.

With the extra money, Shah said he may launch a technology startup company before graduating to get even more experience.

Shah said he’s grateful for his family, friends and teachers who have helped him throughout the application process.