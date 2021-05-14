42-year-old woman charged in pair of April armed robberies, London police say

Send this page to someone via email

A 42-year-old London woman is facing four charges, including two counts of armed robbery, in connection with a pair of robberies last month at two convenience stores in the city, police said Friday.

Police said the first incident occurred on April 15, when a female suspect allegedly entered the Hasty Market at 99 Belmont Dr., produced a knife and demanded money from the staff member, and fled on foot with a quantity of cash after removing it from the register.

No physical injuries were reported.

The second robbery occurred on April 21, when police allege a female suspect entered the Circle K at 925 Wonderland Rd. S at McMaster Drive, produced a knife, demanded money from the employee, removed a quantity of cash from the register and then fled.

At the time, police said no physical injuries had been reported, and added they believed the same suspect was involved in both incidents.

A 42-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of disguise with intent, police said.

The accused was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.