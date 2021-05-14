Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

42-year-old woman charged in pair of April armed robberies, London police say

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted May 14, 2021 10:21 pm
Surveillance images released by London police in connection with the April 15, 2021 robbery. View image in full screen
Surveillance images released by London police in connection with the April 15, 2021 robbery. London Police Service

A 42-year-old London woman is facing four charges, including two counts of armed robbery, in connection with a pair of robberies last month at two convenience stores in the city, police said Friday.

Police said the first incident occurred on April 15, when a female suspect allegedly entered the Hasty Market at 99 Belmont Dr., produced a knife and demanded money from the staff member, and fled on foot with a quantity of cash after removing it from the register.

No physical injuries were reported.

Trending Stories

Read more: London, Ont., police looking for suspect in convenience store robbery

The second robbery occurred on April 21, when police allege a female suspect entered the Circle K at 925 Wonderland Rd. S at McMaster Drive, produced a knife, demanded money from the employee, removed a quantity of cash from the register and then fled.

Story continues below advertisement

At the time, police said no physical injuries had been reported, and added they believed the same suspect was involved in both incidents.

A 42-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of disguise with intent, police said.

The accused was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London Police tagArmed Robbery tagArrest tagLondon Police Service taglps tagLondon crime tagConvenience Store robbery tagLondon Ontario crime tag925 Wonderland Road South tag99 belmont drive tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers