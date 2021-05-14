Kingston medical officer of health gives status update on COVID-19 vaccines in the region

Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for KFL&A, gave an update on the COVID-19 vaccine situation in the region.

As of Friday, Moore said 90 per cent of those 60 and up had already received first doses of their vaccines.

“We will be reaching the 50 per cent of our adult population being immunized most likely this weekend, which again, is wonderful to hear,” he said.

For those still waiting to book their first vaccines, Moore said to keep trying.

“We do have some openings, so people should continue to watch our website at http://www.kflaph.ca to monitor for availability of vaccines,” he said.

As of Friday, only those 40 and up and essential workers who cannot work from home can book their vaccines. Moore said essential workers do not have to show any identification for their shots.

He noted that starting next week, KFL&A will receive twice as many Pfizer shots weekly for two weeks — more than 9,300 doses weekly delivered to KFL&A mass immunization sites. Then, beginning in June, that number will grow to 10,530 doses weekly, a number he said would be the region’s “baseline” vaccine delivery.

Moore said he anticipates that next Thursday, those 30 and up will be able to book their vaccines, and those 18 and up should be able to book by the end of the month. He said to expect a shot within two weeks of booking.

He also said that he’s received word from local pharmacies that they will start being able to deliver doses soon after having to put administration on pause due to lack of AstraZeneca supply.

Moore says Ontario’s supply of AstraZeneca shots has once again been replenished, but will only be delivered for second doses due to a pause on first doses called in the province earlier this week. Moore says he anticipates that people will continue to receive their second doses within four months of their first, and should receive their shots at local pharmacies if that’s where they got their first shot.

He noted that right now, Canada is not mixing vaccines for first and second doses, although there is some research that says this method is safe.

Otherwise, local pharmacies will also be administering a mix of Pfizer and Moderna shots in the “coming weeks,” Moore said.

“The exact quantity hasn’t been confirmed. They will announce that. But that’s very promising news, that our pharmacies will now benefit from that roll out in the area,” Moore said.

He also said to expect more mass vaccination pop-up clinics in the future run by primary care providers.

Friday, two pop-up clinics took place in the Kingston area, but were only available for those who pre-booked. One of those clinics was held at Richardson Stadium while the other was held at Henderson Arena in Amherstview.

The stadium drive-thru administered 340 vaccines Friday and will do another 530 shots at the same location next Friday.

Finally, Moore said sometime in mid-June, the health unit will be organizing “family clinics” that will immunize youth from ages 12 to 17.

“It’s anticipated that the government would like, if you get immunized at one of these clinics in June, July and then August, that you’d be called back for August, probably mid-August, to get your second dose so that children from 12 to 17 would have full protection, full benefit of two doses for school reopening in September,” Moore said.

