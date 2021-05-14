Menu

Canada

Spontaneous combustion cause of $200K house fire in Saskatoon

By David Giles Global News
Posted May 14, 2021 1:57 pm
Flames could be seen flickering through holes in the roof as several Saskatoon firefighters worked to put out the blaze at the home on Capilano Drive on Thursday, May 13, 2021. View image in full screen
Flames could be seen flickering through holes in the roof as several Saskatoon firefighters worked to put out the blaze at the home on Capilano Drive on Thursday, May 13, 2021. Emily Olsen / Global News

Spontaneous combustion on the deck of a home in River Heights sparked a fire that caused $200,000 in damage.

The fire at the home on Capilano Drive was called in just after 6:45 p.m. Thursday, the Saskatoon Fire Department said.

A neighbour says he was one of the first people there before firefighters arrived and jumped into action.

Read more: Fire in Saskatoon’s Exhibition neighbourhood deemed suspicious

Michael Chubb said he was putting away a garden hose when he smelled smoke.

“(I) looked over the fence and there’s way more smoke than a fire pit would be,” Chubb told Global News.

“The back of the house was definitely smoking, so I threw my garden hose over the fence, crawled over the fence and started to spray.”

Chubb said the siding was on fire and it looked like it was going into the roof.

The fire was on the second floor and had extended to the attic when crews arrived, the fire department said in a release.

Flames could be seen flickering through holes in the roof as several firefighters worked to put out the blaze.

Read more: Spontaneous combustion of soiled rags concerning for Saskatoon Fire Department

No injuries have been reported.

A fire inspector traced the start of the fire to the deck after a rag containing linseed oil for staining wood spontaneously combusted.

Click to play video: 'Morning fire destroys building near downtown Saskatoon' Morning fire destroys building near downtown Saskatoon
Morning fire destroys building near downtown Saskatoon – May 3, 2021
