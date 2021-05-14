Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Trending

Cat survives fifth-floor jump from window of burning building

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted May 14, 2021 1:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Cat survives jump from 5th floor of burning Chicago building' Cat survives jump from 5th floor of burning Chicago building
WATCH: A cat landed safely after jumping from a fifth-story window of a burning building in Chicago on Thursday. Video shared by the Chicago Fire Department showed smoke billowing from windows in the building.

A black cat used up most of its luck and a few of its nine lives on Thursday when it leaped from the fifth-floor window of a burning building and landed safely on its feet.

Video captured by firefighters in Chicago shows the cat’s action-movie escape, which played out during an apartment fire.

Read more: Crack team scrambles to clean up egg yolk spill on Italian highway

Firefighters were recording the blaze when the black cat appeared at one of the broken windows. The cat appeared to stretch its front legs out of the window, then kick off and throw itself into the air.

A cat falls after leaping from a fifth-floor window at an apartment building in Chicago on May 13, 2021. View image in full screen
A cat falls after leaping from a fifth-floor window at an apartment building in Chicago on May 13, 2021. Chicago Fire Media/Twitter

Gasps can be heard in the video as the cat tumbles out of the window, twisting and flailing for a brief moment in the air.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Then it did what cats do: It landed on its feet.

The cat touched down on a grassy patch in front of the firefighters, bounced once and then scurried away.

Read more: Woman wakes up to blood ‘pouring down’ from her apartment ceiling

“It went under my car and hid until she felt better after a couple of minutes and came out and tried to scale the wall to get back in,” said fire department spokesman Larry Langford.

Langford says the cat was not injured. He added that he’s trying to track down its owner.

The fire was confined to one apartment and no injuries were reported.

Officials did not immediately share the cause of the fire or details about the damage.

With files from The Associated Press

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagAnimals tagCat tagChicago Fire tagcat jump tagcat jumps from window tagcat land on feet tagcat window jump tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers