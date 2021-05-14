New climate data suggests warming trend is continuing

Send this page to someone via email

The message has been clear from climate scientists for decades now: earth’s climate has been warming considerably, helped along exponentially by human activity.

Data from around the globe continues to bolster that message and the latest conclusion from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) based in the United States confirms the climate warming path.

NOAA released their analysis of data this week, suggesting that both the month of April and the year 2021 to date both rank as earth’s top 10 warmest periods in 142 years of record keeping.

According to the climate group, this year-to-date ranks as the eighth warmest on record. Further, the month of April was the ninth warmest April on record. Global average temperatures in April surged 0.79 C above the 20th century average, while the current yearly surge is 0.77 C above the average.

Climate scientists have continued to warn that a global temperature increase of just a few degrees would have a massive and dangerous impact on coastal populations and those regions inherently prone to wildfires.

The report published by NOAA also suggests Arctic sea ice coverage is at its sixth-smallest extent on record, raising concerns about sea surface temperatures that greatly influence global climate and natural hazards such as hurricane strength.

The report also concluded that Africa has seen its third-warmest year to date and South America has experienced its tenth-warmest. The report also noted that no land mass or ocean recorded any cold temperature records this year to date.

The complete report can be viewed at https://www.noaa.gov/news/april-2021-and-year-to-date-were-among-earth-s-top-10-warmest.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is as an agency of the U.S. government with a mandate to enrich life through science with the goal of keeping the public informed of the changing environment around them.