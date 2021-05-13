Menu

Economy

Manitoba reducing vehicle registration fees

By Adrian McMorris Global News
Posted May 13, 2021 10:23 pm
MPI View image in full screen
After a two-month hiatus due to COVID-19 concerns, Manitoba Public Insurance is set to resume Class 1 testing. Global News/File

It’s going to get a little cheaper to register your car this year.

For the second year in a row the province is dropping vehicle registration fees by 10 per cent, or around 13 dollars on average, by July 1st.

As part of the 2021 provincial budget, Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler says it’s part of a commitment that will see the fees drop another 10 per cent in 2021 to offset a previous 30 per cent increase from 2012 from the previous administration.

Read more: Auto orgs take aim at MPI demanding new agreement for Manitoba body shops

The change is expected to result in around 15-million dollars of lost revenue for the province annually.

The change only applies to non-commercial vehicles – which will now cost 129 dollars a year to register, for the most part.

