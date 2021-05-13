Menu

Politics

Sask. NDP makes pitch to waive provincial park gate fees, remove PST from restaurant meals

By Roberta Bell Global News
Posted May 13, 2021 7:38 pm
Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili introduces the "Save our Summer" pitch during an outdoor press conference in Regina on Thursday morning. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili introduces the "Save our Summer" pitch during an outdoor press conference in Regina on Thursday morning. Adrian Raaber / Global News

The Saskatchewan NDP is calling on the provincial government to “Save our Summer.”

With more and more people vaccinated against COVID-19 and the latest iteration of reopening Saskatchewan expected to be underway by next month, the official Opposition launched its SOS campaign Thursday morning.

Read more: ‘One-dose spring, two-dose summer’ in Saskatchewan, Scott Moe says

“We’re calling on the Sask Party government to do everything it can right now to make sure we get the economy back on track and to allow families to have a safe, fun summer,” Leader Ryan Meili said during an outdoor press conference in Regina.

Outdoor gear dwindles well before summer starts in Saskatchewan

The SOS campaign is pushing for three key things to happen:

  • waiving provincial park gate fees ahead of the May long weekend for the entire summer;
  • reinstating the Gradworks program to help students find summer work, in particular, with the province’s Crown corporations; and
  • removing PST from restaurant meals to help struggling local establishments.

Read more: Saskatchewan sets Step 1 target re-opening date for May 30, reports 177 new cases

The NDP pitch came up during question period Thursday afternoon. After, Jeremy Harrison, the minister responsible for Tourism Saskatchewan, defended the province’s existing plans with no indication of any amendments to reflect the Opposition’s asks.

“With regard to the list they put forward, it really is the sign of a party that is not that serious,” Harrison said.

Harrison said parks were full last summer, despite the gate fee, which is $10 for a daily visit. He also noted that some people who reserved early have already paid this year.

Read more: Despite COVID-19 vaccine ramp up, experts say Canada still in for ‘summer of uncertainty’

He also touted Saskatchewan’s low youth unemployment rate and said the government’s support of the hospitality sector has allowed it to keep operating with restrictions during these later waves of COVID-19.

Amusement ride operators struggle with income loss amid event cancellations
