The Tragically Hip to reunite for performance with Feist at 2021 Junos

By Bill Welychka Global News
Posted May 13, 2021 4:35 pm
The Tragically Hip perform in Vancouver, Sunday, July, 24, 2016. View image in full screen
The Tragically Hip perform in Vancouver, Sunday, July, 24, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The remaining members of The Tragically Hip announced they will reunite for a performance at this year’s Juno Awards.

It will be the band’s first performance in five years, when they played a farewell concert in their hometown, Kingston, Ont., before Gord Downie’s death in October 2017.

The Hip — a 15-time Juno award-winning band and Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductees — will perform with singer-songwriter Feist during the 50th annual Juno Awards.

Read more: The Tragically Hip to receive humanitarian award at 2021 Junos

The band had Leslie Feist open for much of their 1999 tour.

In a statement sent out Thursday, the band said:  “We are all huge fans and Gord loved Feist…it’s an honour to be able to play one of our songs with her.”

Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush will also present The Hip with a humanitarian award.

The Junos will be broadcast on June 6.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
