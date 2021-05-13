The Tragically Hip to reunite for performance with Feist at 2021 Junos

Send this page to someone via email

The remaining members of The Tragically Hip announced they will reunite for a performance at this year’s Juno Awards.

It will be the band’s first performance in five years, when they played a farewell concert in their hometown, Kingston, Ont., before Gord Downie’s death in October 2017.

The Hip — a 15-time Juno award-winning band and Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductees — will perform with singer-songwriter Feist during the 50th annual Juno Awards.

The band had Leslie Feist open for much of their 1999 tour.

In a statement sent out Thursday, the band said: “We are all huge fans and Gord loved Feist…it’s an honour to be able to play one of our songs with her.”

Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush will also present The Hip with a humanitarian award.

The Junos will be broadcast on June 6.

