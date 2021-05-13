19 new COVID-19 cases in Peterborough area; 4 cases linked to Millbrook daycare outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

Another 19 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Peterborough area on Thursday.

According to Peterborough Public Health‘s COVID tracker at 4:12 p.m., the new cases increase the number active cases to 89, up from 79 reported on Wednesday. The health unit’s jurisdiction includes Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

Variant cases are now at 536, up from 515 reported 24 hours earlier. The area’s first variant case was reported on Feb. 23.

Resolved cases now sit at 1,239 (nine more) among the 1,345 cumulative cases since the pandemic’s beginnings in March 2020 — approximately 93 per cent of the total cases.

On Thursday the province announced the stay-at-home order would be extended until June 2. Peterborough Public Health’s medical officer of health Dr. Rosana Salvaterra asks residents to remain patient and vigilant.

“Fifteen months into this pandemic I understand people are weary. I also understand the toll and sacrifice this pandemic has imparted on our business community. But this is not the time to give up,” she said.

“The public health measures are all in place to protect all of us until more people are immunized. I’m counting on the cooperation and compliance of everyone in Peterborough to help bring this third wave under control.”

Outbreaks

No new outbreaks were declared Thursday, leaving four active outbreaks, three of them at child-care settings:

Helping Hands Daycare in Millbrook in Cavan Monaghan Township: Declared May 11. Province reported four cases — two children and two staff — as of Thursday morning.

Sunshine Child Care Centre on Bensfort Road in Peterborough: Declared Monday, May 3. Province reported two cases with staff members as of Thursday morning.

Home child care centre in Peterborough County: Declared Monday, May 3. Site not identified by health unit, but the province reported Wednesday three child cases at Compass Early Learning and Care Shamrock in Ennismore in Selwyn Township.

Congregate living facility No. 3 in Peterborough: Declared April 11, no case details provided.

Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has dealt with 268 COVID-19 cases (two more since Tuesday) associated with 44 outbreaks.

Other COVID-19 data for Thursday afternoon:

Deaths: 17 — three of the deaths have occurred in May, the latest was reported on Monday, May 10. Since the pandemic was declared, two deaths have been linked to the Empress Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough which was declared over last week. Another death was linked to the Severn Court Student Residence outbreak in February in Peterborough while three were tied to a November 2020 outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough.

Severn Court Student Residence Hospitalizations: at least 60 cases have required hospitalized care since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since Wednesday, May 12. Thirteen required the intensive care unit, also unchanged since Wednesday. They make up one per cent of all the health unit’s cases.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: reports on Wednesday, there are 12 COVID-19 inpatients — one less than Wednesday — and at least 73 patient transfers from other areas (unchanged since Tuesday).

Close contacts: 285, up from 253 reported on Wednesday.

Trent University: reports no student residence cases as of 4:30 p.m.

Fleming College: reports no cases related to its Sutherland Campus in the city.

More than 51,100 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Vaccination

Vaccination appointments must be made via the provincial call centre at 1-833-943-3900, available daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or anytime online.

Peterborough pharmacies offering the AstraZeneca vaccine to eligible recipients: Costco Pharmacy at The Parkway; Walmart and Rexall, both on Chemong Road; and High St. Guardian. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies.

