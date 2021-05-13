Menu

Woman wakes up to blood ‘pouring down’ from her apartment ceiling

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted May 13, 2021 4:10 pm
Ana Cardenas' ceiling fan is shown in this image from her blood-stained apartment. View image in full screen
Ana Cardenas' ceiling fan is shown in this image from her blood-stained apartment. Ana Cardenas/GoFundMe

NOTE: This story contains disturbing content. Please read at your own discretion.

A Texas woman will have enough nightmare fuel to last a lifetime after she was jolted out of bed by drops of blood that fell on her face while she slept.

Ana Cardenas initially thought the drops were water, but horror slowly dawned on her after she flicked on the lights in her bedroom.

“My apartment is covered in blood!” she said in a video recorded at the time, which she later shared with local broadcaster KTSM.

Cardenas’ nightmare unfolded at the Cielo Vista Apartments, a two-storey complex in El Paso, Texas. Cardenas’ apartment was on the ground floor and blood had seeped through the ceiling from above.

The blood dripped onto her bed and into her hair. The ceiling fan also flicked droplets around the room, she told the broadcaster.

“It grossed me out. I was in shock,” Cardenas told the broadcaster in Spanish. “I thought: ‘This isn’t real. This is a dream. Wake up!'”

Read more: Woman allegedly set occupied home on fire, watched it burn from lawn chair

Cardenas reported the incident to her landlords and the police showed up to investigate.

Authorities told Cardenas that the blood came from a resident who lived directly above her.

Trending Stories

“The firefighters knocked down his door and the body was laying exactly where my fan is underneath. He had carpet but the blood seeped through to my ceiling,” she said.

“They took my fan down and a pool of blood came pouring down.”

First responders told her that the man died of natural causes.

Cardenas says she ended her lease and is now looking for a new place to stay. She is also demanding that her landlords pay for her ruined mattress and furniture.

Blood spatter is shown on Ana Cardenas’ bed. View image in full screen
Blood spatter is shown on Ana Cardenas’ bed. Ana Cardenas/GoFundMe

The apartment had been partially gutted but flies and a foul smell still lingered in the air earlier this week, KTSM reports.

Management at the apartment building did not respond to requests for comment, and Cardenas is still waiting for them to compensate her.

Read more: Husband who pleaded for missing wife’s return charged with her murder

She’s also set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the cost of replacing her belongings and finding a temporary home until she can secure a new apartment.

It’s not the first time such an incident has happened. A Minneapolis man discovered last year that a dark stain on his apartment wall was blood from a dead neighbour who lived upstairs.

Cardenas says she plans to get checked out in case of disease. She says she’s still rattled by the incident.

“It was awful,” she said.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
