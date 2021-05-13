Nearly 2,600 new COVID-19 vaccinations in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says 127,348 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the region as of Wednesday morning.

This is an increase of 2,621 doses over what was reported the previous day.

Public health reports that 120,833 people have now been vaccinated, having received at least one dose, which translates into 47.3 per cent of the eligible population. The goal is to get to 75 per cent by June.

Anyone over the age of 12 can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

Meanwhile, public health is reporting 27 new cases of COVID-19 in Guelph on Thursday, raising the city’s total case count to 4,198.

Active cases in the city increased by 12 from the previous day to 163 with another 15 recoveries.

The city’s resolved case count is at 3,997 and its COVID-19-related death toll of 38 remains unchanged. The latest death related to the virus was reported on May 7.

Two outbreaks, both declared on May 4 at Guelph General Hospital, continue after eight patients tested positive for the virus and one died.

In Wellington County, three new cases are being reported on Thursday as its case count reaches 1,515.

The number of active cases in the county has fallen by seven from the previous day to 72, with another 10 people recovering from COVID-19. Resolved cases have climbed to 1,407.

Wellington County’s COVID-19-related death toll of 36 remains unchanged. The latest death connected to the virus was reported on May 3.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph’s case rate is at 88.1 per 100,000, while its test positivity rate is at 7.4 per cent.

There are 24 people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including 10 in intensive care.

