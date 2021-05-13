Police receive complaint of man taking photos of youth at Kemptville, Ont., skatepark

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police in North Greville say they received a complaint this week about a “suspicious person” at a skatepark in the area.

The complainant told OPP that an adult man was at a park on Reuben Crescent in Kemptville this week taking pictures of youth on his phone. The incident took place on Tuesday at roughly 4 p.m.

The man reportedly spoke to “several youth” and said he would be back later that evening.

He told the youth he was 27 years old and from the Ottawa area, according to a release.

The man was driving a white sedan similar to a Toyota Corolla.

No other complaints were reported and police do not believe there is any concern for public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grenville County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

