Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police receive complaint of man taking photos of youth at Kemptville, Ont., skatepark

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted May 13, 2021 11:10 am
OPP are warning the public about a man seen hanging around a Kemptville, Ont., skatepark earlier in the week. View image in full screen
OPP are warning the public about a man seen hanging around a Kemptville, Ont., skatepark earlier in the week. Don Mitchell / Global News

Ontario Provincial Police in North Greville say they received a complaint this week about a “suspicious person” at a skatepark in the area.

The complainant told OPP that an adult man was at a park on Reuben Crescent in Kemptville this week taking pictures of youth on his phone. The incident took place on Tuesday at roughly 4 p.m.

The man reportedly spoke to “several youth” and said he would be back later that evening.

Read more: Ottawa police seek public’s help in locating missing convict

He told the youth he was 27 years old and from the Ottawa area, according to a release.

Trending Stories

The man was driving a white sedan similar to a Toyota Corolla.

Story continues below advertisement

No other complaints were reported and police do not believe there is any concern for public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grenville County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Independent investigation ordered into Gravenhurst skate park scuffle' Independent investigation ordered into Gravenhurst skate park scuffle
Independent investigation ordered into Gravenhurst skate park scuffle – Apr 20, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagOttawa crime tagKemptville crime tagEast Ontario crime tagKemptville skatepark tagNorth Grenville crime tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers