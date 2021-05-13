Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries following crash near Warkworth: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries following a crash in the Municipality of Trent Hills on Wednesday.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 6:50 p.m., emergency crews responded to reports of a motorcycle that had left the roadway on County Road 25 near County Road 24, just a few kilometres north of the village of Warkworth.

OPP say the motorcyclist suffered “major injuries” as a result of the crash.

“At this time police don’t believe any other vehicles were involved,” OPP said Thursday.

County Road 25 between County Road 24 and Concession Road 4 was closed for several hours as OPP investigated.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

