Police respond to shots fired in Centennial Park area of Moncton

The New Brunswick RCMP is advising people to stay away from the Centennial Park area of Moncton after they received a report about shots fired in the area.
In a tweet, the RCMP said residents, schools and businesses in the area should lock their doors, shelter in place and stay away from windows. Access to the park has been blocked.
A Ready Alert message was issued for the area.
In another tweet, police said they are searching the area and are asking the public to not call 911 to request more information.
“It’s important to keep police phone lines available for information related to locate the individual,” it said.
Several police cars and ambulances could be seen in the area late in the morning and there was a helicopter searching from above.
More to come.
