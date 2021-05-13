Police respond to shots fired in Centennial Park area of Moncton

Send this page to someone via email

The New Brunswick RCMP is advising people to stay away from the Centennial Park area of Moncton after they received a report about shots fired in the area.

In a tweet, the RCMP said residents, schools and businesses in the area should lock their doors, shelter in place and stay away from windows. Access to the park has been blocked.

A Ready Alert message was issued for the area.

The RCMP is responding to a call where shots were fired in the Centennial Park area of Moncton. Residents/schools/businesses and people in area should lock doors, shelter in place and stay away from windows. Follow @RCMPNB on Twitter and Facebook for updates. pic.twitter.com/8AI3oawAO1 — RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) May 13, 2021

In another tweet, police said they are searching the area and are asking the public to not call 911 to request more information.

“It’s important to keep police phone lines available for information related to locate the individual,” it said.

Several police cars and ambulances could be seen in the area late in the morning and there was a helicopter searching from above.

More to come.