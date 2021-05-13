Guelph-Wellington Master Gardeners annual spring plant sale goes virtual for 2021

Send this page to someone via email

Members of Guelph-Wellington Master Gardeners are taking their annual spring plant sale online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the years, the sale has become a highly anticipated favourite for winter-weary local gardeners looking for inspiration and serves as a harbinger to spring and the unofficial kickoff to gardening season, the group said.

Margaret Stewart, a 15-year Master Gardener member, said the sale has served various other purposes as well.

“It has allowed us a unique opportunity to connect with the public, to encourage new gardeners and meet experienced ones, to foster successful gardening with proven, locally hardy plants, and to share our joy in gardening,” she said.

With more people at home due to the pandemic, the group said the interest in plants and gardening has reached “sky-high” levels and increased demand has placed a strain on the gardening supply chain.

“Since COVID, our gardens have become, for many more people than before, places of refuge and relaxation,” Stewart said. “Growing our own fruit and vegetables, our flowers, or just a beautiful plant offers us some sense of control and achievement in frightening times.”

A Shopify web page will be launched and open for orders from May 20 through May 26. Scheduled pick-up dates are May 28-29 in Rockwood.

Budding green thumbs can browse through an impressive selection of plants featuring many unusual and hard-to-find perennials, natives, annuals, woodies and vegetables — mostly dug from member’s very own gardens, the group said in a news release.

Prices range from $3 to $5 for perennials and annuals are three for $5.

Proceeds from the plant sale usually support the group’s yearly operating costs and outreach activities, but since this year’s costs have been reduced, the group says 25 per cent of proceeds will go to Wyndham House.

Those interested in the sale can pre-register for news, alerts and updates on the shop’s website.