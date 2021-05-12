Motorcyclist in critical condition after collision with transport truck in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

A 50-year-old man is in critical condition after a collision involving a transport truck and a motorcycle in Montreal’s Ville-Marie borough.

Montreal police spokesperson Julien Lévesque said several 911 calls were logged at 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday reporting the crash.

Lévesque said it happened on de Lorimier Avenue just south of Logan Street.

The motorcyclist was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

“He was unconscious at the moment of his transport to hospital and health authorities actually fear for his life,” Lévesque said.

“Both vehicles were heading south when the impact occurred,” Lévesque said, adding it’s not yet known what caused the collision.

Collision experts are at the scene where a perimeter has been set up to allow for the investigation.

Lévesque said officers will be speaking to witnesses to gather more information.