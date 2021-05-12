TDSB planning quadmester model for high school students in 2021-22 school year

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto District School Board says it is planning a quadmester model for the 2021-22 school year for secondary students.

In a letter sent to parents and teachers on Wednesday, the TDSB said the model “allows us to best support students and maintain the necessary health and safety practices” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The TDSB said based on direction from the Ministry of Education, timetables for high school students will be:

September to mid-November where students take two courses at once.

Mid-November to January where students take two courses at once.

February to mid-April where students take two courses at once.

Mid-April to June where students take two courses at once.

However, the TDSB said adult day schools will remain on the same schedule as 2020-21 school year.

“We will need to remain flexible and nimble and responsive to the direction provided by the Ministry of Education and Toronto Public Health,” the TDSB said in its letter.

“At the current time, TDSB schools are planning to follow the adaptive model in September, pending Ministry of Education and Toronto Public Health direction.”

On Wednesday, the provincial government said it looking at a vaccination target date of June for vaccinating children between the ages of 12 and 15 years old after Health Canada approved Pfizer for that age group.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said that COVID-19 vaccination will not be made compulsory for children.