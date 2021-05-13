Lennox and Addington County seeks paramedicine funding from province

Send this page to someone via email

Lennox and Addington County council is asking the province for funding for its newly-established paramedicine program. If this money isn’t received, the program will have to end, the county says.

According to a press release from county Warden Ric Bresee, the county did not have a community paramedic program when the Ministry of Long-Term Care was taking applications for paramedicine funding.

Since then, Lennox and Addington has established such program, but unlike other nearby regions, has received no funding from the province.

“We’ve got a three-month program that is pretty much in the middle of that three months right now and in order to continue it, we need the funding that has been provided to the other counties to do that.” Bresee told Global Kingston.

The funding from the province was meant to help seniors on long-term care waitlists access medical care from those trained in emergency care while living in the comfort of their own homes. It has been doled out in the southeastern region over the last few months.

In late March, county council passed a resolution to lobby the province for this funding, but Bresee said they have yet to hear anything back.

“We are now seeking the public’s support and encourage our residents in Lennox and Addington County to contact MPP Daryl Kramp and Minister (Merrilee) Fullerton about this important service for our community,” he said.

In an emailed statement, Hastings Lennox and Addington MPP Daryl Kramp wrote that he supports the county participating in the paramedicine program.

“When this long-term care ministry program moves from a pilot to a full-fledged program they will be welcomed and supported fully with their application,” Kramp wrote.

According to the county, nearby regions like Kingston and Frontenac, Renfrew and Hastings and Prince Edward received each around $6 million in funding to bolster its paramedicine program.

“We believe it is essential that the public is aware of the inequities in the funding of the community paramedicine program and that Lennox and Addington County’s vulnerable residents who are waiting to enter Long-Term Care are placed at such a disadvantage,” Bresee said.

