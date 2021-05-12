Joint police investigation underway in southwestern Ontario communities

Send this page to someone via email

A handful of communities in southwestern Ontario had an increased police presence Wednesday morning as part of a joint investigation involving the OPP.

According to a tweet from police just before 6 a.m. Wednesday, Woodstock police assisted in a joint investigation with the OPP with officers responding to Baldwin Street and Francis Street in Tillsonburg, Fourth Street in Straffordville, James Street in Woodstock, and College Line in Elgin County.

An update from police at 9 a.m. said that officers have cleared from Woodstock and Tillsonburg, although the other investigations in Straffordville and Elgin County continue.

Residents are being asked to avoid those areas, though police stress there is no threat to public safety.

Story continues below advertisement

More details will be provided when they become available.