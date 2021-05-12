Menu

Crime

Joint police investigation underway in southwestern Ontario communities

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted May 12, 2021 9:42 am
Joint police investigation underway in southwestern Ontario communities - image View image in full screen
Don Mitchell / Global News

A handful of communities in southwestern Ontario had an increased police presence Wednesday morning as part of a joint investigation involving the OPP.

According to a tweet from police just before 6 a.m. Wednesday, Woodstock police assisted in a joint investigation with the OPP with officers responding to Baldwin Street and Francis Street in Tillsonburg, Fourth Street in Straffordville, James Street in Woodstock, and College Line in Elgin County.

Read more: SIU investigates incident involving St. Thomas police

An update from police at 9 a.m. said that officers have cleared from Woodstock and Tillsonburg, although the other investigations in Straffordville and Elgin County continue.

Residents are being asked to avoid those areas, though police stress there is no threat to public safety.

More details will be provided when they become available.

