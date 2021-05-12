Police investigate overnight shooting in east Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Investigators believe suspects in a dark coloured vehicle may have been responsible for an early morning shooting in an eastend Hamilton residential neighbourhood.

Hamilton police say shots were fired in the area of St. Andrews Drive not far from Quigley Road just after 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officers confirm that a firearm was discharged but do not believe anyone was hurt in the incident.

A check of local hospitals “produced negative results,” according to a release from investigators.

Detectives are expected to spend much of the day in the area around Quigley Road and Greenhill Avenue and are asking residents with any security camera footage to contact police.

