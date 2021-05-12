Menu

Crime

Police investigate overnight shooting in east Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 12, 2021 8:32 am
Police investigate overnight shooting in east Hamilton
Don Mitchell / Global News

Investigators believe suspects in a dark coloured vehicle may have been responsible for an early morning shooting in an eastend Hamilton residential neighbourhood.

Hamilton police say shots were fired in the area of St. Andrews Drive not far from Quigley Road just after 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police lay charges in Hamilton, St. Catharines in connection with COVID-19 protests

Officers confirm that a firearm was discharged but do not believe anyone was hurt in the incident.

Trending Stories

A check of local hospitals “produced negative results,” according to a release from investigators.

Detectives are expected to spend much of the day in the area around Quigley Road and Greenhill Avenue and are asking residents with any security camera footage to contact police.

