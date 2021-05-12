SIU investigates incident involving St. Thomas police

The province’s Special Investigations Unit has been called in following an incident involving police in St. Thomas on Tuesday afternoon.
According to police, officers were involved with an individual on Elm Street, at Meehan Street, around 3 p.m. Tuesday. Police say the man was wanted on an outstanding warrant.
Read more: COVID-19 constitutional challenges by 3 Ontario churches combined, pushed back to September
During the interaction, police say the individual sustained an injury and was taken to hospital, then later released.
Trending Stories
St. Thomas police say they notified the SIU, which is leading the investigation into the incident.
As a result, St. Thomas police say they are unable to comment on the ongoing investigation.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments