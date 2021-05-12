Menu

Crime

SIU investigates incident involving St. Thomas police

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted May 12, 2021 7:26 am
The Special Investigations Unit has been called in following an incident involving police in St. Thomas Tuesday afternoon. View image in full screen
The province’s Special Investigations Unit has been called in following an incident involving police in St. Thomas on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, officers were involved with an individual on Elm Street, at Meehan Street, around 3 p.m. Tuesday. Police say the man was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

During the interaction, police say the individual sustained an injury and was taken to hospital, then later released.

St. Thomas police say they notified the SIU, which is leading the investigation into the incident.

As a result, St. Thomas police say they are unable to comment on the ongoing investigation.

St. Thomas Police parked in front of a home on Elm Street on May 11, 2021. View image in full screen
St. Thomas Police parked in front of a home on Elm Street on May 11, 2021. Submitted photo
