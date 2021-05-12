COVID-19: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on May 12

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Wednesday:

Nearly 255K doses of AstraZeneca to arrive in Ontario next week, to be used as 2nd shots

The Ontario government says 254,500 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine will be delivered to Ontario the week of May 17.

Officials said Wednesday the AstraZeneca doses will be used as second shots. AstraZeneca was primarily administered in Ontario pharmacies. The government did not elaborate on booking details for the second shot.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported 2,320 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday:

Of those:

712 were in Toronto

452 were in Peel Region

157 were in York Region

139 were in Durham Region

XXX were in Halton Region

Ontario reports more than 2,300 new COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths

Ontario is reporting 2,320 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The provincial total now stands at 499,412.

The death toll in the province has risen to 8,374 as 32 more deaths were recorded.

Resolved cases increased by 3,477 from the previous day. The government said 45,681 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

Nearly 6.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. That marks an increase of 140,785 vaccines in the last day. There are 402,258 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Variants of concern in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) detected so far in the province which consist of the B.1.1.7 (first detected in the United Kingdom), B.1.351 (first detected in South Africa), P.1 (first detected in Brazil), as well as mutations that have no determined lineage.

The B.1.1.7 VOC is currently the dominating known strain at 98,495 variant cases, which is up by 2,949 since the previous day, 568 B.1.351 variant cases which is up by 38, and 1,683 P.1 variant cases which is up by 91.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,764 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is unchanged since yesterday. Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 43 current outbreaks in homes, which is down by three from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 65 active cases among long-term care residents and 167 active cases among staff — down by four for both in the last day.