Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Hamilton cancels ongoing AstraZeneca vaccine clinic due to provincial pause

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 11, 2021 5:06 pm
A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 sits on a general practitioner's table during a vaccination campaign in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. View image in full screen
A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 sits on a general practitioner's table during a vaccination campaign in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Hamilton public health has shut down what’s left of a one-week Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine clinic in central Hamilton.

The news comes as Ontario suspended use of the shot due to safety and supply-related issues.

The clinic at the David Braley Health Sciences Centre on Main Street East was being offered with the aid of primary health-care partners and still had two days of appointments to fulfill.

Read more: Ontario pausing use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine due to safety, supply concerns

A spokesperson for the the City of Hamilton told Global News the clinic has now been closed and that they are reaching out to those with bookings to inform them of the change.

Trending Stories

Previously the shot had only been available to those aged 40 and older through Ontario pharmacies.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Ontario pauses rollout of 1st doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine due to safety, supply' Ontario pauses rollout of 1st doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine due to safety, supply
Ontario pauses rollout of 1st doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine due to safety, supply
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagHamilton tagHamilton news tagHamilton Public Health tagdavid braley centre tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers