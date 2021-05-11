Hamilton cancels ongoing AstraZeneca vaccine clinic due to provincial pause

Hamilton public health has shut down what’s left of a one-week Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine clinic in central Hamilton.
The news comes as Ontario suspended use of the shot due to safety and supply-related issues.
The clinic at the David Braley Health Sciences Centre on Main Street East was being offered with the aid of primary health-care partners and still had two days of appointments to fulfill.
A spokesperson for the the City of Hamilton told Global News the clinic has now been closed and that they are reaching out to those with bookings to inform them of the change.
Trending Stories
Previously the shot had only been available to those aged 40 and older through Ontario pharmacies.
Ontario pauses rollout of 1st doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine due to safety, supply
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments