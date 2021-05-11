Hamilton cancels ongoing AstraZeneca vaccine clinic due to provincial pause

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Hamilton public health has shut down what’s left of a one-week Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine clinic in central Hamilton.

The news comes as Ontario suspended use of the shot due to safety and supply-related issues.

The clinic at the David Braley Health Sciences Centre on Main Street East was being offered with the aid of primary health-care partners and still had two days of appointments to fulfill.

A spokesperson for the the City of Hamilton told Global News the clinic has now been closed and that they are reaching out to those with bookings to inform them of the change.

Previously the shot had only been available to those aged 40 and older through Ontario pharmacies.

Story continues below advertisement

2:24 Ontario pauses rollout of 1st doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine due to safety, supply Ontario pauses rollout of 1st doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine due to safety, supply