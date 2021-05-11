COVID-19: Outbreak at Millbrook daycare; 13 new cases, 75 active in Peterborough area

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 and another outbreak at a child-care centre on Tuesday.

The new cases bring the number of active cases to 75. There were 65 active cases reported on Monday afternoon. The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

Variant cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction also increased to 515 on Tuesday, up from 507 on Monday. The area’s first variant case was reported on Feb. 23.

Resolved cases now sit at 1,223 among the 1,315 cumulative cases (three cases were added to previous days) since the pandemic’s beginnings in March 2020 — approximately 93 per cent of the total cases.

Outbreaks

Also on Tuesday, the health unit declared an outbreak at the Helping Hands Daycare on Tupper St. in Millbrook in Cavan Monaghan Township. Case details were not immediately available.

It’s now the third active outbreak in a child-care setting. Others include:

Sunshine Child Care Centre on Bensfort Road in Peterborough: Declared Monday, May 3. Province reported two cases with staff members as of Tuesday morning.

Home child care centre in Peterborough County: Declared Monday, May 3. Site not identified by health unit, but the province reported Tuesday three child cases at Compass Early Learning and Care Shamrock in Ennismore in Selwyn Township.

There are two other active outbreaks in Peterborough:

Workplace No. 5 in Peterborough: Declared April 13, no case details were provided.

Congregate living facility No. 3 in Peterborough: Declared April 11, no case details provided.

Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has dealt with 266 COVID-19 cases (unchanged since Monday) associated with 44 outbreaks.

Other COVID-19 data for Tuesday afternoon:

Deaths: 17 — three of the deaths have occurred in May, the latest was reported on Monday, May 10. Since the pandemic was declared, two deaths have been linked to the Empress Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough which was declared over last week. Another death was linked to the Severn Court Student Residence outbreak in February in Peterborough while three were tied to a November 2020 outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough.

Severn Court Student Residence Close contacts: 226, down from 227 reported on Monday.

At least 59 cases have required hospitalized care since the pandemic was declared — one more since Monday, May 10. Eleven required the intensive care unit, unchanged since Monday, May 10.

Trent University reports no student residence cases as of 4:30 p.m.

Fleming College: reports no cases related to its Sutherland Campus in the city.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: reports on Tuesday, there are 13 COVID-19 inpatients — down two patients since Monday — and at least 73 patient transfers from other areas (an additional three since Monday, May 10).

More than 50,900 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Vaccination

Vaccination appointments must be made via the provincial call centre at 1-833-943-3900, available daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or anytime online.

Peterborough pharmacies offering the AstraZeneca vaccine to eligible recipients: Costco Pharmacy at The Parkway; Walmart and Rexall, both on Chemong Road, and High St. Guardian. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies.