Ronald McDonald House moving to new, larger location in Winnipeg

Families of kids staying at the Children’s Hospital in Winnipeg will soon have a new place to stay.

Ronald McDonald House Charities is putting up a 40-bedroom building two blocks away from the hospital to replace the current 14-bedroom unit nearby.

The Manitoba government is committing $5 million — about one-quarter of the total cost.

“Ronald McDonald House provides an essential service to Manitoba families faced with many parents’ biggest fear: a sick child,” Health and Seniors Care Minister Heather Stefanson said in a government release.

“Our government is providing support to RMHC Manitoba in order to triple their capacity to help more Manitoba families who live outside Winnipeg focus on caring for their child, rather than worrying about accommodations and meals.”

Ronald McDonald House is currently located at 566 Bannatyne Ave. and the new location will be at 62 Juno St., still just a couple of blocks away from the Children’s Hospital.

The move and work at the new location are expected to cost $20 million, with the provincial money matching private donations on a three-to-one basis.

The charity provides accommodations for families who live outside of Winnipeg while their children are receiving treatment in hospital, including home-like bedrooms and living rooms, a fully equipped kitchen, laundry and transportation services.

–With files from The Canadian Press

