Health

Ronald McDonald House moving to new, larger location in Winnipeg

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 11, 2021 3:58 pm
Winnipeg's Ronald McDonald House is moving to a new location, and the province announced $5 million in funding Monday to help with the project. View image in full screen
Winnipeg's Ronald McDonald House is moving to a new location, and the province announced $5 million in funding Monday to help with the project. Martha Irvine / AP Photo

Families of kids staying at the Children’s Hospital in Winnipeg will soon have a new place to stay.

Ronald McDonald House Charities is putting up a 40-bedroom building two blocks away from the hospital to replace the current 14-bedroom unit nearby.

Read more: Winnipeg researcher studying effects of COVID-19 in children around the world

The Manitoba government is committing $5 million — about one-quarter of the total cost.

“Ronald McDonald House provides an essential service to Manitoba families faced with many parents’ biggest fear: a sick child,” Health and Seniors Care Minister Heather Stefanson said in a government release.

“Our government is providing support to RMHC Manitoba in order to triple their capacity to help more Manitoba families who live outside Winnipeg focus on caring for their child, rather than worrying about accommodations and meals.”

Ronald McDonald House is currently located at 566 Bannatyne Ave. and the new location will be at 62 Juno St., still just a couple of blocks away from the Children’s Hospital.

Read more: Some elective surgeries at Winnipeg Children’s Hospital to be postponed due to flu surge

The move and work at the new location are expected to cost $20 million, with the provincial money matching private donations on a three-to-one basis.

The charity provides accommodations for families who live outside of Winnipeg while their children are receiving treatment in hospital, including home-like bedrooms and living rooms, a fully equipped kitchen, laundry and transportation services.

–With files from The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Checking in with Ronald McDonald House Charities Manitoba' Checking in with Ronald McDonald House Charities Manitoba
Checking in with Ronald McDonald House Charities Manitoba – Jan 4, 2021
