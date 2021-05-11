Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Quebec public daycare registry hit by cyberattack, 5,000 personal files compromised

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 11, 2021 1:34 pm
Students painting in a daycare facility. View image in full screen
Students painting in a daycare facility. Getty Images

Quebec’s online daycare waiting list was hit by a cyberattack over the weekend, with the personal data of 5,000 parents and children compromised.

Families Minister Mathieu Lacombe confirmed in a statement Tuesday he was one of the victims of the attack, first reported by Montreal La Presse.

Read more: Personal information of nearly 360,000 Quebec teachers exposed in data breach

The news organization reported that someone created an administrator profile to access the data and downloaded the files of 5,000 parents, which included confidential information like names, birthdates and phone numbers.

Click to play video: 'Cyber security experts say ransomware data breach in health care sector is a lesson for everyone' Cyber security experts say ransomware data breach in health care sector is a lesson for everyone
Cyber security experts say ransomware data breach in health care sector is a lesson for everyone – Sep 29, 2020

Coopérative Enfance Famille, the independent organization that manages the website, called La Place 0-5, says the site is currently offline as a preventive measure while tests are conducted.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Although the illegal access occurred Saturday, the organization says it only learned of the breach on Monday after La Presse inquired about it.

Read more: Data breach at Desjardins caused by series of gaps, privacy watchdog says

The cooperative says in a statement it is collaborating with Quebec provincial police, the province’s cyber defence centre and the Families Department.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Data Breach tagCyberattack tagPersonal Data tagQuebec daycare tagData Theft tagQuebec Families tagMathieu Lacombe tagFamilies Minister tagCoopérative Enfance Famille tagquebec daycare registry tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers