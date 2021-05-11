Body of 18-year-old woman recovered from water off of Sydenham Point Beach

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

OPP say the body of a missing woman was found Tuesday afternoon in the Sydenham Point Beach area.

Police have been searching the area since Monday evening, when they responded to a person in distress.

The body of a missing 18-year-old woman recovered from the water around noon Tuesday.

Rescue teams have been searching the land and water, and have been flying over the area by helicopter.

Read more: Search and rescue training to take place over Lake Ontario near Kingston this week

OPP have yet to identify the woman but say they are in the process of notifying next of kin.

OPP say this is not a criminal matter.

Advertisement