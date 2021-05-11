Menu

Canada

Body of 18-year-old woman recovered from water off of Sydenham Point Beach

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted May 11, 2021 12:14 pm
OPP say the body of a missing 18-year-old woman was found in the Sydenham Point Beach area Tuesday. View image in full screen
OPP say the body of a missing 18-year-old woman was found in the Sydenham Point Beach area Tuesday. Global News

OPP say the body of a missing woman was found Tuesday afternoon in the Sydenham Point Beach area.

Police have been searching the area since Monday evening, when they responded to a person in distress.

The body of a missing 18-year-old woman recovered from the water around noon Tuesday.

Rescue teams have been searching the land and water, and have been flying over the area by helicopter.

OPP have yet to identify the woman but say they are in the process of notifying next of kin.

OPP say this is not a criminal matter.

