RCMP investigation opened after body found in Lake Country

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The body of a man was found on May 10, just after midnight, on the Pelmewash Parkway next to Wood Lake, according to police.

“At this time, criminality is not suspected in the man’s death,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, a Kelowna RCMP officer.

“The deceased has been identified as a Lake Country man in his 30s.”

Read more: Kelowna RCMP review officer actions after rough arrest caught on video

Lake Country RCMP and the BC Coroners Service have opened an investigation.

RCMP says no other information is available at this time.

0:43 Rough arrest caught on video Rough arrest caught on video

Advertisement