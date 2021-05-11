Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

RCMP investigation opened after body found in Lake Country

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 11, 2021 11:39 am
Lake Country RCMP is investigating a sudden death near Wood Lake. View image in full screen
Lake Country RCMP is investigating a sudden death near Wood Lake. Global News

The body of a man was found on May 10, just after midnight, on the Pelmewash Parkway next to Wood Lake, according to police.

“At this time, criminality is not suspected in the man’s death,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, a Kelowna RCMP officer.

“The deceased has been identified as a Lake Country man in his 30s.”

Read more: Kelowna RCMP review officer actions after rough arrest caught on video

Lake Country RCMP and the BC Coroners Service have opened an investigation.

RCMP says no other information is available at this time.

Click to play video: 'Rough arrest caught on video' Rough arrest caught on video
Rough arrest caught on video
Advertisement
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kelowna tagOkanagan tagcentral okanagan tagKelowna RCMP taglake country tagBC RCMP tagOkanagan death tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers