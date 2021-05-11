COVID-19 constitutional challenges by 3 Ontario churches combined, pushed back to September

Send this page to someone via email

Constitutional challenges filed by three separate Ontario churches against Ontario’s COVID-19 orders have been combined and will not be heard until the fall, according to a spokesperson for the attorney general’s office.

“Ontario’s motion to have constitutional challenges brought by the Aylmer Church of God, Trinity Bible Chapel, and Wellandport United Reformed Church heard together was granted today on consent,” Brian Gray told Global News in an email.

“The challenges will be heard in St. Thomas Superior Court on a date to be fixed by the Court on or after Sept. 27, 2021.”

The Aylmer Church of God, in Aylmer, about 40 kilometres away from London, and the Trinity Bible Chapel, in Woolwich, just north of Kitchener-Waterloo, are both represented by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedom, which filed separately for each church in March.

The church in Aylmer continues to rack up fines as it defies the Re-opening of Ontario Act.

The church in Woolwich had also made court appearances and collected dozens of tickets after continually defying provincial COVID-19 orders.

The Wellandport United Reformed Church is located in Wellandport, which is about 20 kilometres from Welland.