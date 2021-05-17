Menu

Health

COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to expand across Ontario to those aged 30 and older

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 17, 2021 6:05 am
Click to play video: 'Ramped up vaccine roll out in Ontario prompts questions about what is needed to start reopening the economy' Ramped up vaccine roll out in Ontario prompts questions about what is needed to start reopening the economy
WATCH ABOVE: Ramped up vaccine roll out in Ontario prompts questions about what is needed to start reopening the economy. Katherine Ward reports.

TORONTO — Ontario is due to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility again this week, opening up appointments to people as young as 30 across the province.

The government has yet to say which day the minimum age will drop.

The province is also switching gears in how it distributes vaccines.

It will now send the shots to regions on a per capita basis, after two weeks of sending half the vaccine supply to COVID-19 hot spots.

Medical experts in Ontario calling for creative strategies in next phase of COVID-19 vaccine rollout

The changes come after a milestone weekend for the province.

Premier Doug Ford tweeted yesterday that seven million doses of vaccine had been administered in Ontario.

The province aims to open appointments to all adults next week, and says it hopes to see all eligible Ontarians fully vaccinated by the end of September.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
