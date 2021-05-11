Charges laid after man with gun spotted in Ebb and Flow First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

Police have charged a man allegedly seen walking through Ebb and Flow First Nation carrying a gun over the weekend.

RCMP from Ste. Rose du Lac were called about the armed man around 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

Read more: Teen arrested in stabbing on Ebb and Flow First Nation

They say officers used a loudspeaker to tell the man to drop his weapon, but the suspect instead walked away from police and into a nearby bush area.

Police secured the area and, with help from the RCMP’s emergency response team, apprehended the man.

Ste Rose du Lac #rcmpmb & Emergency Response Team apprehended Jacob Levasseur, 23, in Ebb and Flow First Nation on Saturday as he was walking around the area with a firearm. Nobody was injured. He is remanded, facing multiple charges — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) May 11, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

They say no one was injured.

A 23-year-old man from Ebb and Flow First Nation is now facing multiple charges.

Police continue to investigate.

Ebb and Flow First Nation is roughly 184 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

1:17 Manitoba RCMP investigate double homicide in RM of Tache Manitoba RCMP investigate double homicide in RM of Tache – Mar 25, 2021