Charges laid after man with gun spotted in Ebb and Flow First Nation

Police have charged a man allegedly seen walking through Ebb and Flow First Nation carrying a gun over the weekend.
RCMP from Ste. Rose du Lac were called about the armed man around 3:15 p.m. Saturday.
They say officers used a loudspeaker to tell the man to drop his weapon, but the suspect instead walked away from police and into a nearby bush area.
Police secured the area and, with help from the RCMP’s emergency response team, apprehended the man.
They say no one was injured.
A 23-year-old man from Ebb and Flow First Nation is now facing multiple charges.
Police continue to investigate.
Ebb and Flow First Nation is roughly 184 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.
