Crime

Charges laid after man with gun spotted in Ebb and Flow First Nation

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 11, 2021 11:03 am
RCMP were called to the report of a man armed with a gun in Ebb and Flow First Nation around 3:15 p.m. Saturday. View image in full screen
RCMP were called to the report of a man armed with a gun in Ebb and Flow First Nation around 3:15 p.m. Saturday. Lee Brown, The Canadian Press

Police have charged a man allegedly seen walking through Ebb and Flow First Nation carrying a gun over the weekend.

RCMP from Ste. Rose du Lac were called about the armed man around 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

Read more: Teen arrested in stabbing on Ebb and Flow First Nation

They say officers used a loudspeaker to tell the man to drop his weapon, but the suspect instead walked away from police and into a nearby bush area.

Police secured the area and, with help from the RCMP’s emergency response team, apprehended the man.

They say no one was injured.

A 23-year-old man from Ebb and Flow First Nation is now facing multiple charges.

Read more: Second-degree murder charges laid in fatal Manitoba ATV incident

Police continue to investigate.

Ebb and Flow First Nation is roughly 184 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP investigate double homicide in RM of Tache' Manitoba RCMP investigate double homicide in RM of Tache
Manitoba RCMP investigate double homicide in RM of Tache – Mar 25, 2021
