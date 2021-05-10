Nanaimo cyclist is a big hit on TikTok. He’s not even 3 years old

Send this page to someone via email

Kashius Weme is a Nanaimo-based cyclist with a growing fan base. His skills on the bike have captured the attention of thousands on social. And he’s just two years old.

“He’s loved bikes since before he could walk,” Weme’s mother Kimeesha See said. “His first word after ‘mom’ and ‘dad’ was ‘bike’ and he was pedaling before he was even two.”

3:30 7-year-old TikTok star from Saskatchewan goes viral for her uplifting videos 7-year-old TikTok star from Saskatchewan goes viral for her uplifting videos – Mar 23, 2021

Weme hasn’t put on the brakes since. Instead, the pedal prodigy is pushing himself every chance he gets.

Story continues below advertisement

His goal?

“Do big jumps,” he said.

Read more: Vancouver Island boys build mountain bike trail only to have local officials tear it down

“He’s quite the daredevil,” See said. “He’s brave, he just does things. Even if he’s scared, I feel like he just overcomes it and he just takes off.”

Weme’s social media presence is also taking off.

His TikTok account, which features videos of him riding trails and working on tricks, has more than 35,000 with some videos getting more than a million views.

“He loves the attention,” See said.

But Weme says what he really loves is to “do big air.”

“Just watching him do what he loves, it’s awesome,” See said.