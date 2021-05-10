Menu

Lifestyle

Nanaimo cyclist is a big hit on TikTok. He’s not even 3 years old

By Kylie Stanton & Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted May 10, 2021 10:23 pm
Click to play video: '2-year old Nanaimo cyclist a big hit on TikTok' 2-year old Nanaimo cyclist a big hit on TikTok
When you have more than 35-thousand followers on social media, you're probably someone special. Kashius Weme is a cyclist who lives in Nanaimo. He's blowing up on Tik-Tok because of what he can do on two wheels. Oh, and did we mention he's just two-years old? Kylie Stanton has his story.

Kashius Weme is a Nanaimo-based cyclist with a growing fan base. His skills on the bike have captured the attention of thousands on social. And he’s just two years old.

“He’s loved bikes since before he could walk,” Weme’s mother Kimeesha See said. “His first word after ‘mom’ and ‘dad’ was ‘bike’ and he was pedaling before he was even two.”

7-year-old TikTok star from Saskatchewan goes viral for her uplifting videos
7-year-old TikTok star from Saskatchewan goes viral for her uplifting videos – Mar 23, 2021

Weme hasn’t put on the brakes since. Instead, the pedal prodigy is pushing himself every chance he gets.

His goal?

“Do big jumps,” he said.

Read more: Vancouver Island boys build mountain bike trail only to have local officials tear it down

“He’s quite the daredevil,” See said. “He’s brave, he just does things. Even if he’s scared, I feel like he just overcomes it and he just takes off.”

Weme’s social media presence is also taking off.

His TikTok account, which features videos of him riding trails and working on tricks, has more than 35,000 with some videos getting more than a million views.

Read more: Teen on TikTok saves boy after watching off-road crash from miles away

“He loves the attention,” See said.

But Weme says what he really loves is to “do big air.”

“Just watching him do what he loves, it’s awesome,” See said.

