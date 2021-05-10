3 teens aged 14 and under charged after drugs, guns seized: London, Ont., police

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police say three teenagers are facing weapon- and drug-related charges after police searched seven residences.

Officials say on Friday, police searched two residences on Marconi Boulevard, two on White Oak Road and one each on Lancaster Street, Westminster Drive and First Street.

They seized several items including a rifle, two shotguns, three replica handguns, $104,200 worth of methamphetamine and $33,000 worth of fentanyl.

Police say two 14-year-olds and a 13-year-old have been charged.

All three were set to appear in court on Monday.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

