Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

3 teens aged 14 and under charged after drugs, guns seized: London, Ont., police

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted May 10, 2021 4:41 pm
London police say they seized several items including a rifle, two shotguns, three replica handguns, $104,200 worth of methamphetamine and $33,000 worth of fentanyl. . View image in full screen
London police say they seized several items including a rifle, two shotguns, three replica handguns, $104,200 worth of methamphetamine and $33,000 worth of fentanyl. . London police

London, Ont., police say three teenagers are facing weapon- and drug-related charges after police searched seven residences.

Officials say on Friday, police searched two residences on Marconi Boulevard, two on White Oak Road and one each on Lancaster Street, Westminster Drive and First Street.

They seized several items including a rifle, two shotguns, three replica handguns, $104,200 worth of methamphetamine and $33,000 worth of fentanyl.

Read more: 2 London teens, 3 adults face drug and weapon charges

Police say two 14-year-olds and a 13-year-old have been charged.

Trending Stories

All three were set to appear in court on Monday.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Florida teens board buses for trip to Tallahassee for gun control protest' Florida teens board buses for trip to Tallahassee for gun control protest
Florida teens board buses for trip to Tallahassee for gun control protest – Feb 20, 2018
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagDrugs tagLondon Police tagGuns tagWeapons tagTeens tagLondon crime tagDrug charges tagteenagers taggun charges tagweapon and drug charges tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers