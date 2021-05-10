Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Starbucks Canada to offer all employees 3 paid sick days amid COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 10, 2021 3:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Man in video showing confrontation at Vancouver Island Starbucks fined twice for not wearing a mask' Man in video showing confrontation at Vancouver Island Starbucks fined twice for not wearing a mask
WATCH: Man in video showing confrontation at Vancouver Island Starbucks fined twice for not wearing a mask – Dec 2, 2020

Starbucks is offering all its Canadian retail employees three temporary paid sick days from April 19 to Sept. 25.

The move comes after Ontario announced a similar three-day sick leave policy that would reimburse employers up to $200 a day for what they pay out.

The COVID-19 pandemic has strengthened calls for businesses to provide workers with paid sick leave, as workplaces become a key site for the virus’ transmission.

Starbucks says the paid sick days will be in addition to its other COVID-19 supports, which include up to two hours of paid time off for each dose of the vaccine and up to four hours of paid time off to recover from side effects.

Trending Stories

Read more: Aeroplan, Starbucks partner for new rewards program

Story continues below advertisement

The company also announced it will raise its starting barista rate to $0.25 above provincial minimum wages starting May 31.

It says all hourly baristas, shift supervisors and cafe attendants will receive at least a 5 per cent increase.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2021.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagCOVID tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers