Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Ottawa fire crews knock down flames engulfing Greely home

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted May 10, 2021 2:48 pm
A home on Cedar Acres Drive in Greely was engulfed in flames Monday afternoon. View image in full screen
A home on Cedar Acres Drive in Greely was engulfed in flames Monday afternoon. Scott Stillborn / Ottawa Fire Services

Ottawa Fire Services says a Greely resident suffered burns after flames engulfed the walls and roof of a home Monday afternoon.

OFS got a call at 12:46 p.m. reporting that a home on Cedar Acres Drive was on fire.

The homeowner told fire crews that work was being done on the home leading to the vinyl siding catching fire, with flames rapidly spreading towards the roof.

The home had been evacuated by the time crews arrived at 12:52 p.m.

Read more: Ottawa family of 9 displaced after fire in Heron Gate row home

Crews were able to quickly extinguish flames on the wall and firefighters set up an aerial ladder to tackle the fire from above the roof. Portable water tanks and tanker vehicles were needed to shuttle water in from a nearby hydrant.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The fire was declared under control at 2:09 p.m.

The resident, who received care from fire crews for burns, and a pet will be displaced as a result of the blaze.

An OFS investigator is en route to examine the fire’s origins.

Click to play video: 'Fire sweeps through courthouse building in Quebec’s Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean' Fire sweeps through courthouse building in Quebec’s Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean
Fire sweeps through courthouse building in Quebec’s Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa fire tagOttawa Fire Services tagOttawa fire crews tagOttawa home fire tagCedar Acres Drive fire tagGreely fire tagGreely house fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers