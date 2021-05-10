Ottawa fire crews knock down flames engulfing Greely home

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa Fire Services says a Greely resident suffered burns after flames engulfed the walls and roof of a home Monday afternoon.

OFS got a call at 12:46 p.m. reporting that a home on Cedar Acres Drive was on fire.

The homeowner told fire crews that work was being done on the home leading to the vinyl siding catching fire, with flames rapidly spreading towards the roof.

The home had been evacuated by the time crews arrived at 12:52 p.m.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish flames on the wall and firefighters set up an aerial ladder to tackle the fire from above the roof. Portable water tanks and tanker vehicles were needed to shuttle water in from a nearby hydrant.

The fire was declared under control at 2:09 p.m.

The resident, who received care from fire crews for burns, and a pet will be displaced as a result of the blaze.

An OFS investigator is en route to examine the fire’s origins.

