Kingston Chamber of Commerce begins COVID-19 rapid test distribution to businesses

Send this page to someone via email

Late last week the Greater Kingston Chamber of Commerce announced it was distributing rapid COVID-19 tests to area businesses starting this week.

The chamber’s manager of business development, Jessica Colvin, says since the announcement, interest from business owners has been high.

“In less than 24 hours we had over 150 local businesses sign up to participate,” said Colvin. “It’s clear that they see the value in the program and how it can help break transmission chains and improve early detection.”

Business owners are booked in groups of four in half-hour sessions.

They watch a short video on how to correctly use the self-administered test and then they get a two-week supply of the COVID-19 rapid tests.

Story continues below advertisement

Colvin says the tests are 90 per cent accurate and results are ready in about 15 minutes.

McCoy Bus Service owner Shawn Geary says he would have liked to have had the tests a year ago when a co-op student was exposed to COVID-19. Geary says fortunately there was no spread but a rapid test would have helped.

“It could potentially close the business, so by having these kits we can test everybody on a regular basis and make sure that nobody comes in contaminated.”

The Greater Kingston Chamber of Commerce received an initial shipment of 50,000 tests from the federal and provincial governments.

Read more: Kingston town crier holds special proclamation Sunday for children with rare speech disorder

Colvin says as they work through what they have, they will be able to order more.

That is allowing the chamber to expand the program to a larger portion of the region, according to Colvin.

“You do not have to be a chamber member and … (clients from) Leeds, Grenville, Prince Edward County, Napanee all those areas are welcome to come.”

Business owners with up to 150 employees are eligible for the program and an appointment has to be booked through the Greater Kingston Chamber of Commerce’s website.

Story continues below advertisement

Test pickup is at the chamber offices on Concession Street, Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.