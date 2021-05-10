Winnipeg man in custody in connection with month-long crime spree

Send this page to someone via email

A 30-year-old Winnipeg man is behind bars after being arrested in connection with more than a dozen break and enter incidents between April 6 and May 7.

Police said a total of around $38,000 in cash and goods was stolen from Winnipeg restaurants, convenience stores and gas bars in that time frame, also resulting in $13,000 in damages to the businesses.

An investigation by the major crimes unit linked the same suspect to each of the incidents, and he was arrested Friday when he was spotted in a reportedly stolen vehicle near Government Avenue and Gateway Road around 5 a.m.

The man faces a laundry list of charges, including 16 counts of break and enter, possessing goods obtained by crime over $5,000 and failing to comply with probation.

Police continue to investigate, and are asking anyone with information to contact the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

