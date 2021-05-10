Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg man in custody in connection with month-long crime spree

By Sam Thompson CJOB
Posted May 10, 2021 2:42 pm
Winnipeg Police Service car. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Police Service car. Shane Gibson/Global News

A 30-year-old Winnipeg man is behind bars after being arrested in connection with more than a dozen break and enter incidents between April 6 and May 7.

Police said a total of around $38,000 in cash and goods was stolen from Winnipeg restaurants, convenience stores and gas bars in that time frame, also resulting in $13,000 in damages to the businesses.

Read more: Suspects sought in Winnipeg Beach break-in

An investigation by the major crimes unit linked the same suspect to each of the incidents, and he was arrested Friday when he was spotted in a reportedly stolen vehicle near Government Avenue and Gateway Road around 5 a.m.

Trending Stories

The man faces a laundry list of charges, including 16 counts of break and enter, possessing goods obtained by crime over $5,000 and failing to comply with probation.

Story continues below advertisement

Police continue to investigate, and are asking anyone with information to contact the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Virtual police tool saving the city money, police say' Virtual police tool saving the city money, police say
Virtual police tool saving the city money, police say – Oct 6, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagBreak And Enter tagBreak-ins tagcrime in winnipeg tagWinnipeg Businesses tagWinnipeg Break-ins tagbusinesses robbed tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers