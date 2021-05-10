COVID-19: Outbreak declared at OPP offender transport unit in Lindsay; 35 new cases for HKPR

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit has declared a COVID-19 outbreak with an OPP offender transport in Lindsay.

Case details have not been provided on the outbreak declared on Sunday. The transport unit carries individuals charged in police custody to and from courthouses, other facilities and correctional facilities.

Global News has reached out to the health unit for details.

It’s now the third active outbreak, which includes one at Staples and Swain law firm on William Street South in Lindsay (declared May 6) and another at Transition House homeless shelter in Cobourg (declared April 28 with one employee testing positive).

On Monday, the health unit also reported 35 new cases (encompassing Saturday evening to Sunday), which included 24 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, nine in Northumberland County and two in Haliburton County. On Saturday there were 13 new cases (six each in the Kawarthas and Northumberland and one in Haliburton).

As of Monday’s update, there are now 106 active cases, up from 68 reported on Friday. The active cases include 63 in the Kawarthas (up 23 since Friday), 36 in Northumberland County (up 12 since Friday) and seven in Haliburton County (up three since Friday).

The health unit reports 1,594 resolved cases of the 1,758 cumulative cases since March 2020 — slipping to 90.6 per cent, down from 92.6 per cent on Friday.

View image in full screen COVID-19 case data for Monday, May 10, 2021. HKPR District Health Unit

Other data for Monday:

Deaths: Unchanged at 71 — the last death was reported April 27 in Northumberland County. Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, there have been 56 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 14 in Northumberland and one in Haliburton County.

Hospitalized cases: 63 — Up one since Saturday. Seven people are currently in an area hospital (unchanged since Friday), five in an intensive care unit (unchanged since May 4). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reports six admitted COVID-19 patients as of noon Monday, unchanged since May 6.

