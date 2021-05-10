New Brunswick man, 77, dies in single-vehicle crash

Send this page to someone via email

A 77-year-old man from South Esk, N.B., has died following a single-vehicle crash, according to the RCMP.

In a release, police said members of the Sunny Corner RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Route 420 in the community.

“Police believe the vehicle was driving eastbound when it veered off the road and into a ditch, where it collided with a concrete culvert,” the release said. “The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.”

The RCMP believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash and an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

The release said the investigation is ongoing.

