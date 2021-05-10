Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

New Brunswick man, 77, dies in single-vehicle crash

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted May 10, 2021 3:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Trent Hills teen dies following crash north of Campbellford' Trent Hills teen dies following crash north of Campbellford
A Trent Hills teenager has died following a crash Monday north of Campbellford. Northumberland OPP say a SUV lost control at a curve and went into a ditch and struck a culvert. The passenger — a 16-year-old girl — died of her injuries. The driver from New Brunswick was first taken to hospital and later transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre. The cause of the crash remains under investigation – Oct 20, 2020

A 77-year-old man from South Esk, N.B., has died following a single-vehicle crash, according to the RCMP.

In a release, police said members of the Sunny Corner RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Route 420 in the community.

MORE LOCAL NEWS: N.B. reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, positive case identified at a high school

Trending Stories

“Police believe the vehicle was driving eastbound when it veered off the road and into a ditch, where it collided with a concrete culvert,” the release said. “The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.”

The RCMP believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash and an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

The release said the investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagNew Brunswick tagCrash tagFatal tagSingle Vehicle Crash tagSunny Corner RCMP tagsouth esk tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers