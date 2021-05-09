Menu

Canada

COVID-19: Regina police issue 16 tickets after anti-public health order protest Saturday

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted May 9, 2021 12:29 pm
Maxime Bernier attended Saturday's protest in Regina and was ticketed. View image in full screen
Maxime Bernier attended Saturday's protest in Regina and was ticketed. Taz Dhaliwal / Global News

The Regina Police Service handed out 16 tickets to individuals for disobeying the COVID-19 public health order that limits outdoor gatherings to 10 people.

Read more: Regina researcher Gordon Asmundson discusses reasons behind anti-mask attitudes

Officers monitored an anti-public health order protest at Victoria Park on Saturday afternoon, which they say was attended by approximately 200 people.

Story continues below advertisement

People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier spoke at the protest. Video posted to social media by candidate Mark Friesen shows Bernier being ticketed by a uniformed Regina police officer.

Trending Stories

Read more: COVID-19: Calgary police arrest 2 church service organizers for violating new court order

On Twitter, Bernier said he intends to fight the ticket in court. Bernier is expected to arrive in Saskatoon on Sunday to attend protests there.

Police say the incident is still being investigated and ask anyone with information to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

