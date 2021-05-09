COVID-19: Regina police issue 16 tickets after anti-public health order protest Saturday

The Regina Police Service handed out 16 tickets to individuals for disobeying the COVID-19 public health order that limits outdoor gatherings to 10 people.
Officers monitored an anti-public health order protest at Victoria Park on Saturday afternoon, which they say was attended by approximately 200 people.
People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier spoke at the protest. Video posted to social media by candidate Mark Friesen shows Bernier being ticketed by a uniformed Regina police officer.
On Twitter, Bernier said he intends to fight the ticket in court. Bernier is expected to arrive in Saskatoon on Sunday to attend protests there.
Police say the incident is still being investigated and ask anyone with information to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.View link »
