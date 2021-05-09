COVID-19: Regina police issue 16 tickets after anti-public health order protest Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service handed out 16 tickets to individuals for disobeying the COVID-19 public health order that limits outdoor gatherings to 10 people.

Officers monitored an anti-public health order protest at Victoria Park on Saturday afternoon, which they say was attended by approximately 200 people.

Dozens of people have gathered at Victoria Park this afternoon for a so-called “freedom” rally against COVID-19 regulations. People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier is expected to be in attendance. #YQR #covid19sk pic.twitter.com/VUFUzCFwTM — Taz Dhaliwal (@taz_dhaliwal) May 8, 2021

People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier spoke at the protest. Video posted to social media by candidate Mark Friesen shows Bernier being ticketed by a uniformed Regina police officer.

On Twitter, Bernier said he intends to fight the ticket in court. Bernier is expected to arrive in Saskatoon on Sunday to attend protests there.

The Regina police gave us $2800 tickets for speaking at the Freedom Rally this afternoon. Of course we’re going to fight these unconstitutional tickets in court! I proudly wear a button given to me that says this is the price of freedom of speech in Saskatchewan. pic.twitter.com/A9r7cFAVl9 — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) May 9, 2021

Police say the incident is still being investigated and ask anyone with information to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

